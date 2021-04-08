IPL 2021- 'I am backing you..': RCB skipper Virat Kohli welcomes newcomers with motivating speech

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli welcomed the newcomers to the team with a warm and motivating speech ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League.

The Bangalore-based franchise had an exciting 2021 auction with Kyle Jamieson and Glenn Maxwell being the main highlight.

RCB also bought all-rounder Dan Christian, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Suyash Prabhudesai and KS Bharat.

RCB took to social media and shared a video where skipper Kohli can be seen talking to his squad ahead of the practice session.

T-2 Days: Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers at RCB’s practice session



Full squad training at Chepauk, and some pep talk from the experienced folks, catch what happened at yesterday's practice session on @myntra presents Bold Diaries.

"To all the new guys who have joined RCB, welcome to this amazing group of guys. As you know from the guys that have played here in the past, the atmosphere, the energy throughout the season will be amazing. The only thing I expect from the guys is to make the most of the time spent of the field. Whether it’s practice sessions, needless to mention, I expect guys to show intensity. That’s the way we have always played and that won’t change," Kohli said.

Virat talked about the successful 2020 campaign when RCB got into the playoffs. He felt that the squad, this season, is stronger than the previous edition.

"Last year was a great step in the right direction for us and I feel like our squad is even stronger this year. I expect good things to happen again," Kohli added.

"But a lot of enjoyment happened last year and the focus was to make the most of the time we had, especially in our practice sessions. There was no mucking around, there was no wasting time. We were professionals in what we wanted to do and had a lot of fun as well through the season."

"I am backing you, the management is backing you. Players who have been selected, we believe they are going to contribute to the culture that RCB has, and to the plans that we’re going to execute on the field," the RCB captain said.

"If we all believe together, we can do some really specials things this season. All of us should look forward to it, I certainly look forward to it. So let’s get off to a good start boys."

Royal Challengers Bangalore will face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL season opener on Friday.