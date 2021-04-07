List of five major records RCB captain Virat Kohli can break in IPL 2021

Virat Kohli is set to become the first Indian player to scale 10,000 run-mark in T20 cricket
(Photograph:AFP)
Virat Kohli -- The skipper
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is set to become the first player from the franchise to feature in 200 games in the Indian Premier League.
(Photograph:AFP)
The 6000 runs mark
Virat Kohli is on the verge to become the first player to breach the 6000-run mark in the cash-rich T20 league. The RCB skipper has 5878 runs to his name in 192 appearances.
(Photograph:AFP)
Virat Kohli the centurion!
Only his former RCB teammate Chris Gayle has more IPL centuries (6) than Virat in the cash-rich tournament. The Indian skipper will have a chance to equal Chris Gayle or even surpass him with 1 or more centuries in IPL 2021, unless the Universe Boss unleashes his wrath in the upcoming season.
(Photograph:AFP)
Virat Kohli -- the opener
Virat has 2345 runs to his name as an opener in 61 innings. Since he will be opening this year, the RCB skipper will have a chance to complete 2500 runs as an opener. He will become the first player to score 2500+ IPL runs at two different positions if does that. The dashing batsman has aggregated 2696 runs in 86 innings while batting at number 3.