List of five major records RCB captain Virat Kohli can break in IPL 2021

Take a look at five major records skipper Virat Kohli could break in the upcoming Indian Premier League: 

The 10,000-mark

Virat Kohli is set to become the first Indian player to scale 10,000 run-mark in T20 cricket

(Photograph:AFP)

Virat Kohli -- The skipper

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is set to become the first player from the franchise to feature in 200 games in the Indian Premier League. 

(Photograph:AFP)

The 6000 runs mark

Virat Kohli is on the verge to become the first player to breach the 6000-run mark in the cash-rich T20 league. The RCB skipper has 5878 runs to his name in 192 appearances. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Virat Kohli the centurion!

Only his former RCB teammate Chris Gayle has more IPL centuries (6) than Virat in the cash-rich tournament. The Indian skipper will have a chance to equal Chris Gayle or even surpass him with 1 or more centuries in IPL 2021, unless the Universe Boss unleashes his wrath in the upcoming season.

(Photograph:AFP)

Virat Kohli -- the opener

Virat has 2345 runs to his name as an opener in 61 innings. Since he will be opening this year, the RCB skipper will have a chance to complete 2500 runs as an opener. He will become the first player to score 2500+ IPL runs at two different positions if does that. The dashing batsman has aggregated 2696 runs in 86 innings while batting at number 3.

(Photograph:AFP)

