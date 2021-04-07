List of five major records RCB captain Virat Kohli can break in IPL 2021

Virat Kohli -- the opener

Virat has 2345 runs to his name as an opener in 61 innings. Since he will be opening this year, the RCB skipper will have a chance to complete 2500 runs as an opener. He will become the first player to score 2500+ IPL runs at two different positions if does that. The dashing batsman has aggregated 2696 runs in 86 innings while batting at number 3.

(Photograph:AFP)