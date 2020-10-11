IPL 2020: 'Was putting too much pressure on myself', says Virat Kohli after roaring back to form

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli, after roaring back to form with a stunning 90 not-out vs Chennai Super Kings, said he was “putting too much pressure” on himself in the early matches of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 while adding the Super Over thriller against Mumbai Indians “opener his mindset” and helped him get back to form.

Kohli, who was struggling for runs in the early tournament, hammered an unbeaten 90 off 52 deliveries as RCB defeated CSK by 37 runs on Saturday.

"I was trying to do too much and putting too much pressure on myself, taking focus away from what I need to do - watch the ball and bat. Sometimes you forget you're only a player out there, and the responsibility then kicks in," Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

"If you think too much about responsibility, you get burdened and you don't play as a player. Your skills are also required for your team's success. That Super Over where I had to strike every ball, else we would have lost, really opened my mindset. And then I started enjoying training, enjoying batting."

Kohli was named the man of the match in RCB’s win over CSK as the Bangalore outfit won their fourth win in six matches.

"It was one of our most complete performances. We got into a bit of a tricky position in the first half," Kohli said.

"From there on, we pushed forward. We spoke during the second timeout (with the bat) that 140-150 would be good. Ended up getting more than that. It was a tricky pitch," Kohli further added.

"Really pleased to get two points. We have back-to-back games coming up, so important to build momentum," he said.

"It's about understanding the conditions and respecting the game. Instead of trying to hit every ball into the second tier of the stadium. Having played so much cricket, especially T20 cricket, I have learnt that if you are set at the death, you can capitalise," Kohli said.

RCB will next face KKR in Sharjah on Monday.

