IPL 2020: Virat's Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Shreyas' Delhi Capitals in a must-win clash

Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 55th match of Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

It is a must-win match for both the teams to qualify for the playoffs. Virat's RCB sit on the second position with seven wins and six losses. Their loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad dented their hopes to qualify for the playoffs. RCB displayed poor batting performance in the last match and will be hoping to work on it. Chris Morris has been good with the ball but not with the bat. AB de Villiers would need to come back in form for Royal Challengers to win this game.

Probable XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Gurkeerat Singh/Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana/Moeen Ali, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

Delhi Capitals has experienced a similar run. From being table-toppers to registering four consecutive matches. This is a must-win match for Delhi Capitals in-terms of NRR. Their batting performance against Mumbai Indians was poor. Prithvi Shaw's form has seen a massive drop. he has failed to play big innings in this IPL. This could be the match where he redeemed himself. Pant and Iyer have had a poor IPL season too.

Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Pravin Dubey/Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohit Sharma, Axar Patel, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav