IPL 2020: Virat Kohli reacts to RCB's bizarre decisions during KXIP match

Royal Challengers Bangalore made some bizarre decisions during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab and ended up losing by eight wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday. RCB skipper Virat Kohli reacted on the calls made on the field.

RCB made some rare tweaks to their batting line up as they sent Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube ahead of an in-form AB de Villiers in the batting order. While the move backfired as de Villiers was dismissed cheaply, Chris Morris and Isuru Udana, with some lusty blows in the death, made sure RCB touch the 170-run mark in 20 overs.

Kohli, opening up on the strange decisions, said the team management wanted to continue with the left-right combination while adding they were happy with the decisions despite them not coming off.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik steps down from KKR captaincy

"It was quite surprising, we thought the game might finish in the 18th. A bit of pressure at the back end can confuse you, anything can happen in this game. Good performance by KXIP, we were not in the game tonight," Virat Kohli said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"We had a chat, a message from outside about left-right combination and we wanted to go with it because they had two leggies. Sometimes things don't come off. We're pretty happy with the decisions we took, but it didn't come off," Kohli opened up on AB de Villiers batting at No.6.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Jos Buttler to take over as Rajasthan Royals captain? RR COO reacts

"Having 170 was a decent score. The idea was to let them [Dube and Sundar] get their eye in. They bowled well. It's not a great ground for bowlers but that's not an excuse.

With the ball, Kohli saved Sundar for Chris Gayle and didn’t hand him the ball in the powerplays as the youngster was taken to cleaners by the ‘Universe Boss’.

"We take pride in our bowling. tonight it didn't come off and we have to accept it and take responsibility. There's always something to learn to go back and understand. There was no conversation with Chahal, to be honest. The only conversation was with the last ball, we wanted him to push it away. Credit to Nicholas," Kohli added.

Kings XI Punjab ended up with an eight-wicket win to register their second win in IPL 2020.

