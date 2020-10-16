IPL 2020: Jos Buttler to take over as Rajasthan Royals captain? RR COO quashes rumours

With Rajasthan Royals struggling in the bottom-half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 points table and skipper Steve Smith struggling heavily with his form, speculations started that RR might drop Smith as the captain of the side for the rest of IPL 2020.

Rajasthan Royals on Twitter posted a couple of photos in praise of swashbuckling English wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler on Friday and many started speculating that he might replace Smith as the captain of RR.

However, Rajasthan Royals’ Chief Operating Officer Jake Lush McCrum dismissed the rumous of Buttler taking over captaincy duties from Smith while even RR took to Twitter to confirm it was nothing short of plain rumour.

When asked about whether Buttler is taking over the captaincy duty for RR, McCrum tweeted: It does not. Twitter having a little too much fun today.

It does not. Twitter having a little too much fun today https://t.co/S77lkTgnUx — Jake Lush McCrum (@JakeLushMcCrum) October 16, 2020 ×

RR have won three of their eight matches in IPL 2020 so far while being equal on points (6) with the likes of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings. RR are lying seventh in the points table due to their worrisome net run-rate but are still in contention for a playoff spot in IPL 2020.

Not only their lackluster start in the tournament but the cold form of captain Smith is coming as a major worry for the RR batting unit.

While Smith got off to a superb start in IPL 2020 with scores of 69 and 50 against Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab respectively, he has managed to score in double digits just once since then. Smith has scored 3, 5, 6, 24, 5 and 1 in the T20 tournament being held in the UAE after starting with a couple of a half-centuries.