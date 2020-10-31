IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad climb to fourth position after thrashing Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad jump on the fourth position after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets leaving Virat and Co. in a sticky position.

Also read: Mumbai Indians complete dominating win against Delhi Capitals

RCB need a desperate win against DC to qualify for the play-offs as their NRR dropped below KXIP's.

Sunrisers decision to bowl first paid-off as SRH bowlers managed to restrict RCB to 120 by the end of 20 overs. Sandeep Sharma and Jason Holder scalped two wickets apiece including Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal's. However, the best bowler for SRH was Natarajan who choked the RCB innings after conceding just 11 runs and getting Sundar's wicket.

SRH tread very carefully this time as they did not want to repeat the same mistake as their previous match against KXIP. Despite David Warner's early dismissal, a 50-run partnership between Manish Pandey and Wriddhiman Saha landed a fatal blow to RCB's hopes. Jason Holder's cameo (26 runs off 10 balls) helped Sunrisers get over the line. SRH chased the target with 23 balls to spare.

Sandeep Sharma was adjudged the Player of the Match for his bowling performance.