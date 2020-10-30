IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR Preview: Can KL Rahul & Co. continue their dream run?

Kings XI Punjab are set to take on Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday in what is being termed as a straight shootout in the battle of playoffs in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Kolkata Knight Riders lost their match against Chennai Super Kings, opening a road for Rajasthan Royals to come into the race for playoffs. While KXIP are currently sitting at the fourth spot with better net run-rate than many teams and 12 points, Rajasthan Royals are seventh with 10 points. However, if RR win against KXIP, they will jump to the fifth spot and replace KKR while going equal in points with KXIP.

Whereas KXIP would hope to continue their dream run in the second phase of IPL 2020 and stitch another win and go to 14 points – equal with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

KXIP vs RR, Head-to-head stats:

Talking about head-to-head stats between KXIP and RR, the latter has won 10 matches with Punjab winning nine. In their last face-off in IPL 2020, Rahul Tewatia played a blinder of a knock to take RR across the winning line.

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson(w), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

Kings XI Punjab Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar