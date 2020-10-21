IPL 2020, KKR vs RCB Preview: Crucial points on the line as Bangalore take on Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders are set to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday as the action in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 continues. The match will be crucial for both KKR and RCB as they are fighting hard to be in the playoff sports.

With RR and KXIP keeping up with the race, a win becomes critical for KKR and RCB. While KKR are sitting fourth in the points table with 10 points to their name whereas RCB are third with 12 points.

KKR have had a stop-start IPL but have managed to line up a few impressive wins from near-impossible situations. On the other hand, RCB have been dominating with both bat and ball and fans have started to think that this might be the year the Bangalore outfit end their IPL trophy drought.

ALSO READ: Chennai Super Kings' Dwayne Bravo ruled out of IPL 2020 due to groin injury

KKR vs RCB: Head-to-head stats

Talking about head-to-head encounters between KKR and RCB, the Kolkata side has won 14 games in 25 matches with 11 going to RCB’s name. In the last three matches, RCB have won twice including the thumping 82-run win in Sharjah in IPL 2020.

KKR are most likely to be without Andre Russell with Sunil Narine expected to fill in for the big West Indies all-rounder. RCB are likely to stick to the same playing XI.

KKR vs RCB - Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Rinku Singh, Chris Green, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth, Prasidh Krishna, Tim Seifert

