IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings honour MS Dhoni with 'Golden Cap'

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to begin from September 19 (Saturday) with the season opener scheduled to be played between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi. As players gear up for the lucrative T20 tournament, which will be held behind closed doors amid COVID-19 pandemic, Chennai Super Kings honored skipper MS Dhoni with a golden cap for his services to CSK.

While the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Shane Watson went to their rooms with special customized gifts during the customary pre-season dinner for their players, Dhoni was bestowed with golden cap for his contribution to CSK and helping them win three IPL trophies.

Our customary pre-season dinner turned into a memorable lunch this time and our Lions walked away with some Super Duper Awards.#Thala Dhoni for leading the team with the willow and scoring the most runs for the Super Kings in IPL 2019. 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/aWwErJgyvV — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 17, 2020 ×

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming and fielding coach Rajiv Kumar presented Dhoni with the gift. Notably, the pair of Fleming and Dhoni has been together since the first season of IPL. In 2008, Fleming played under the leadership of Dhoni before he became the head coach in 2009. When CSK was banned from playing in IPL, Fleming took over the charge at Rising Pune Super Giants with Dhoni in IPL 2016 and 2017.

Meawhile, Dhoni will be back on the cricket field for first time since ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand. Since that match, Dhoni was under sabbatical before hanging his boots in international cricket on August 15, 2020.

While Dhoni will be present in CSK camp, the Yellow Army will miss two veterans Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh after the duo pulled out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons.

CSK are set to start their campaign against four-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians on Saturday in what will be the season opener.