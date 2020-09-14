IPL Face-off: Intense rivalry between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings

Get WION News app for latest news
The rivalry between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians is the most famous in the Indian Premier League.
The heavyweights will clash in the opening match of the IPL 2020.
The two teams have played each other 30 times which is the most number of times any two IPL teams have faced off.
(Photograph:AFP)
Mumbai Indians have more victories in this rivalry. The team led by Rohit Sharma has 18 wins as compared to 12 by CSK.
The highest runs scorer from these two teams is Suresh Raina (722) of the Super Kings while the leading wicket-taker is Lasith Malinga (36) of Mumbai Indians.
They are the most successful team in the league as Mumbai Indians has won IPL four times, whereas, Chennai Super Kings has won three times.
According to Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma, this rivalry is no less than El Clasico.