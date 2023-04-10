'Injuries are an integral part...:' IPL chairman Arun Dhumal quashes players' workload issues

Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal has put aside all the chatter about players' workload management and injuries at the ongoing event. Notably, the workload and injuries have been the part of discussion even before the start of IPL 2023.

Dhumal, however, dismissed the notion that IPL is playing a role in players getting injured. Speaking to media outlet Indian Express, Dhumal said, "The problem in our country is that whosoever makes money, be it a company or individual, he is seen with suspicion. Virat Kohli has been playing IPL for so many years, he’s never been injured. Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami never got injured. Does it have anything to do with the IPL?"

There, however, been many players, both Indian and foreign, who have gotten injured or are not part of the event due to injuries. Notable Indian names who are missing from IPL 2023 due to injuries are Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer - both sidelined by back issues.

Among foreign players, Gujarat Titans and New Zealand star Kane Williamson got injured early in the tournament and may miss the upcoming ODI world Cup scheduled to be held in India later this year. Apart from hi, RCB's English fast bowler Reece Topley also got injured.

Dhumal, while citing Sheyas Iyer's injury in the same chat with the Indian Express, said, "Shreyas Iyer got injured but not because of the IPL. Just because they make money through IPL, we start blaming IPL for anything and everything. Injuries are an integral part of any sport. Our badminton stars are getting injured. They don’t play in the IPL. There are so many stars who are coming from overseas and playing in the IPL."

India skipper Rohit Sharma, however, put all the onus on the franchises. “It's all up to the franchises now. Franchises own them. We have given indications, some kind of borderline thing to teams, but at the end of the day, it's up to the franchise. I doubt that will happen, though," Rohit had said on the eve of MI's first IPL 2023 game.

