IPL 2023: 'I texted...:' KKR's Rinku reveals what he said to GT's Yash after hitting him for 5 sixes

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rinku Singh tore apart Gujarat Titans' young pacer Yasha Dayal as the batsman hit five sixes of consecutive balls to win a thriller for his team.

Starting last over with 29 required to win, Umesh Yadav took single off the first ball of GT's Yash Dayal. KKR needed 28 to win from five balls with Rinku on strike. The southpaw then smashed young Dayal all over the park for five sixes on the next five balls to seal a scintillating win for his team.

While Rinku's feat made him a superstar overnight, Yash Dayal had a day to be forgotten and Rinku, in a chat with India Today said that he texted his 'good friend' Yash after that match.

"I texted Yash after the game, saying it happens in cricket, you did really well last year, I just tried to motivate him a little," said Rinku.

Even the KKR camp posted a heartfelt tweet for the young bowler on their Twitter handle, asking him to chip up.

"Chin up, lad. Just a hard day at the office, happens to the best of players in cricket. You’re a champion, Yash, and you’re gonna come back strong," read KKR's tweet.

Chin up, lad. Just a hard day at the office, happens to the best of players in cricket. You’re a champion, Yash, and you’re gonna come back strong 💜🫂@gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/M0aOQEtlsx — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 9, 2023 ×

Earlier, Gujarat Titans, thanks to Vijay Shankar's exploits in last two overs where he helped his team add 45 runs, posted a mammoth total of 204/4 in 20 overs. Apart from Vijay Shankar, Sai Sudharsan also played a good hand of 53 off 38.

KKR, while chasing, lost two wickets early but Venkatesh Iyer smashed 40-ball 83 and skipper Nitish Rana scored 29-ball 45 to keep them in the hunt. GT's stand-in captain Rashid Khan almost closed the doors on KKR with a hat-trick but Rinku's other-worldly batting display took KKR home by on the last ball with three wickets in hand.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE