IPL 2023: 'I also dream...:' KKR's Rinku Singh reveals what next after scintillating bating vs GT

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rinku Singh scripted history against Gujarat Titans on April 9, 2023 after he smacked five sixes on the last five balls of the match to win it for KKR. Rinku's miracle innings made him an overnight superstar and the left-hand batsman now has his sight set on the next dream.

Speaking to India Today in an exclusive chat, Rinku said, "Like everyone else, I also dream of playing for India, but I am focused on the IPL. Just want to keep performing for KKR and help them win matches. Suresh Raina has been my idol since the start and I follow him. He is a very good fielder and he also used to bat lower down the order as I do."

Rinku's feat was acknowledged through out the cricket world and he got appreciation from the likes of Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif, Harbhajan Singh, Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes to name a few.

Starting last over with 29 required to win, Umesh Yadav took single off the first ball of GT's Yash Dayal. KKR needed 28 to win from five balls with Rinku on strike. The southpaw then smashed young Dayal all over the park for five sixes on the next five balls to seal a scintillating win for his team.

Speaking on his innings, Rinku added further in his chat with India Today, "My father struggled a lot, I come from a farmer's family. Every ball that I hit out of the ground was dedicated to the people who sacrificed so much for me."

Earlier, Gujarat Titans, thanks to Vijay Shankar's exploits in last two overs where he helped his team add 45 runs, posted a mammoth total of 204/4 in 20 overs.

KKR, while chasing, lost two wickets early but Venkatesh Iyer smashed 40-ball 83 and skipper Nitish Rana scored 29-ball 45 to keep them in the hunt. GT's stand-in captain Rashid Khan almost closed the doors on KKR with a hat-trick but Rinku's other-worldly batting display took KKR home.

