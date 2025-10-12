/IND-W vs AUS-W: Smriti Mandhana scripts history, becomes first women's player to achieve THIS milestone

Mandhana is also the fifth-highest run-scorer in WODIs, behind Mithali Raj, Charlotte Edwards, Suzie Bates and Stafanie Taylor.
In the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025 match between India and Australia, opener Smriti Mandhana on Sunday (Oct 12) scripts history, becoming the first player in women’s cricket history to score 1,000 ODI runs in a single calendar year. The 29-year-old achieved this record in the eighth over of the innings by stepping out and hitting spinner Sophie Molineux for a six over long-on. The Indian vice-captain now holds the record for the most runs scored in a year in women’s WODIs.
Madhana already broken Belinda Clark’s long-standing record of 970 runs in 1997 during India’s previous match against South Africa. She is also the fifth-highest run-scorer in WODIs, behind Mithali Raj, Charlotte Edwards, Suzie Bates and Stafanie Taylor.
Earlier, Australian skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and chose to bowl first. Australia made one change to their playing XI, bringing in Sophie Molineux for Georgia Wareham, while India played the same playing XI. India are hoping to bounce back after a narrow loss to South Africa earlier in the week.