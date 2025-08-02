LOGIN
From Ellyse Perry to Shabnim Ismail: 5 fastest women bowlers in cricket history

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 02, 2025, 23:15 IST | Updated: Aug 02, 2025, 23:15 IST

From Ellyse Perry to Shabnim Ismail, here's a look at the top five fastest women bowlers in cricket history.

Shabnim Ismail
1 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Shabnim Ismail

South African fast bowler Shabnim Ismail bowled the quickest delivery in women's cricket history during the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) match against Delhi Capitals, clocking 132.1 km/h.

Cathryn Fitzpatrick
2 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Cathryn Fitzpatrick

Australian great Cathryn Fitzpatrick bowled the second-fastest ball ever in women's cricket history, clocking 132.00 km/h in a game. She was well known for using pace to dominate batters.

Ellyse Perry
3 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Ellyse Perry

In 2023, Ellyse Perry bowled a 130.00 km/h delivery against UP Warriors in a Women's Premier League (WPL) match. Her deadly mix of speed and swing has troubled even the best batters in the world.

Shabnim Ismail
4 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Shabnim Ismail

Shabnim Ismail has once again been on this elite list; she bowled at 128.3 km/h in a Women's Premier League (WPL) match against Delhi Capitals in 2024. The pacer is famous for his extra pace and swing.

Shabnim Ismail
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shabnim Ismail

Proteas bowler Shabnim Ismail featured for the third time on this list; she clocked 128.00 km/h against the West Indies in 2016.

