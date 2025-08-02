/From Ellyse Perry to Shabnim Ismail: 5 fastest women bowlers in cricket history

From Ellyse Perry to Shabnim Ismail, here's a look at the top five fastest women bowlers in cricket history.
South African fast bowler Shabnim Ismail bowled the quickest delivery in women's cricket history during the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) match against Delhi Capitals, clocking 132.1 km/h.
Australian great Cathryn Fitzpatrick bowled the second-fastest ball ever in women's cricket history, clocking 132.00 km/h in a game. She was well known for using pace to dominate batters.
In 2023, Ellyse Perry bowled a 130.00 km/h delivery against UP Warriors in a Women's Premier League (WPL) match. Her deadly mix of speed and swing has troubled even the best batters in the world.
Shabnim Ismail has once again been on this elite list; she bowled at 128.3 km/h in a Women's Premier League (WPL) match against Delhi Capitals in 2024. The pacer is famous for his extra pace and swing.
Proteas bowler Shabnim Ismail featured for the third time on this list; she clocked 128.00 km/h against the West Indies in 2016.