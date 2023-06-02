India's 1983 WC winning team backs protesting wrestlers, urges them to not immerse medals in Ganges

The Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik-led protesting wrestlers are making the headlines with each passing day. After filing an First Information Reports (FIR) against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan for sexual harassment allegations, they have time and again called for his arrest. However, the investigations are still on. During the new parliament's inauguration, on Sunday (May 28), the wrestlers marched their way towards the parliament for justice. However, they were detained by the Delhi Police.

As a result, Bajrang & Co. decided to immerse their hard-earned medals in the holy river Ganges in the city of Haridwar on Tuesday (May 31) before pulling out of it eventually. On Friday (June 02), India's 1983 World Cup winning team reacted to the wrestlers' protest and urged them not to throw their medals in the Ganges.

'Those medals have involved years of effort, sacrifice, determination and grit'

In a statement from the Kapil Dev-led 1983 World Cup-winning team, it said, "We are distressed and disturbed at the unseemly visuals of our champion wrestlers being manhandled. We are also most concerned that they are thinking of dumping their hard-earned medals into river Ganga. Those medals have involved years of effort, sacrifice, determination and grit and are not only their own but the nation's pride and joy. We urge them not to take any hasty decision in this matter and also fervently hope that their grievances are heard and resolved quickly. Let the law of the land prevail."