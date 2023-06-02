India's 1983 WC winning team backs protesting wrestlers, urges them to not immerse medals in Ganges
Story highlights
India's 1983 World Cup winning team has come out in support of protesting wrestlers and urged them to not immerse medals in the Ganges. Earlier, the wrestlers were set to throw their medals in the holy river Ganges before withdrawing from it but will launch a hunger strike against the WFI chief.
India's 1983 World Cup winning team has come out in support of protesting wrestlers and urged them to not immerse medals in the Ganges. Earlier, the wrestlers were set to throw their medals in the holy river Ganges before withdrawing from it but will launch a hunger strike against the WFI chief.
The Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik-led protesting wrestlers are making the headlines with each passing day. After filing an First Information Reports (FIR) against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan for sexual harassment allegations, they have time and again called for his arrest. However, the investigations are still on. During the new parliament's inauguration, on Sunday (May 28), the wrestlers marched their way towards the parliament for justice. However, they were detained by the Delhi Police.
As a result, Bajrang & Co. decided to immerse their hard-earned medals in the holy river Ganges in the city of Haridwar on Tuesday (May 31) before pulling out of it eventually. On Friday (June 02), India's 1983 World Cup winning team reacted to the wrestlers' protest and urged them not to throw their medals in the Ganges.
'Those medals have involved years of effort, sacrifice, determination and grit'
In a statement from the Kapil Dev-led 1983 World Cup-winning team, it said, "We are distressed and disturbed at the unseemly visuals of our champion wrestlers being manhandled. We are also most concerned that they are thinking of dumping their hard-earned medals into river Ganga. Those medals have involved years of effort, sacrifice, determination and grit and are not only their own but the nation's pride and joy. We urge them not to take any hasty decision in this matter and also fervently hope that their grievances are heard and resolved quickly. Let the law of the land prevail."
Also Read: WFI chief asked for sexual favours, touched women wrestlers inappropriately - Details of 2 FIRs, 10 complaints
Madan Lal, member of the victorious 1983 WC team, told ANI, "Heartbreaking that they decided to throw their medals. We aren't in favour of them throwing their medals because earning medals isn't easy and we urge the Government to sort out this issue as soon as possible."
Despite withdrawing from immersing their medals in the holy river Ganges, the protesting wrestlers are set to go on a hunger strike against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.