'Indians should never forget England's gesture after 26/11', says Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has given his take on BCCI's offer to ECB on rescheduling the fifth Test between India and England that was called off citing COVID-19 fears.

ALSO READ: ECB chief Tom Harrison says fifth Test between India and England not cancelled due to IPL 2021

The batting legend took an example of 2008 England's tour to India when Kevin Pietersen and Co. decided to fly back to UK midway due to the terror attacks of 26/11 that took place in Mumbai. However, the English side came back the very next month to resume the two-match Test series.

"We as Indians should never forget that the England team came back after the horrific attacks of 2008. They would have been perfectly entitled to say 'we are not comfortable to come back'.

"So, we should never forget that Kevin Pietersen led the team and he was the main man. If KP had said 'no I don't want to go' that would have been the end of the tour. It was because KP convinced the others that the team came and we had that fantastic Test match in Chennai where India chased down 380 on Day 5 to win," Gavaskar said on Sony Sports Network.

The second Test of the 2008 series was shifted to Chennai from Mumbai.

"That gesture of the ECB must be remembered," Gavaskar said.

The fifth Test between India and England was called off over COVID-19 fears. The match was predicted to go as planned after all Team India players tested negative in the PCR results. However, players expressed their concerns over playing at Old Trafford after India's second physio, Yogesh Parmar, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

"In lieu of the strong relationship between BCCI and ECB, the BCCI has offered to ECB a rescheduling of the cancelled Test match. Both the Boards will work towards finding a window to reschedule this Test match," the BCCI said in a statement.