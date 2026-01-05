/Test captain Shubman Gill wants 15-day preparatory camps before every Test series

Shubman Gill, the newly-appointed Test captain, vows to better team India's Test records after they conceded two home series in the past 12 months, getting whitewashed by New Zealand and South Africa, respectively. Gill, who replaced Rohit Sharma as the Test skipper ahead of the UK tour this year, guided them to level the five-match series (2-2) before helping India crush the West Indies at home across two Tests. Later, against the Proteas, he suffered a neck injury in the first Test and was ruled out of competitive cricket for close to two months, with the team losing both matches.

Considering India's current WTC standing (sixth place with four wins and as many losses), Gill has informally spoken with the BCCI, offering his advice of having a 15-day preparatory camp before every series, as per a Times of India (TOI) report. While having those ahead of the marquee away tours was always part of the discussion before and after India’s away tours lately, considering their records in SENA countries, staging those camps ahead of the home matches would only boost their chances of maintaining dominance in favourable conditions.

“Gill was very clear that the team needed better preparation before going into a Test series. There was an issue with the itinerary this season where the team didn’t have much time to prepare. Gill recommended to the Board that it would be ideal if there were 15-day red-ball camps before a Test series,” a BCCI source said in a chat with the TOI.



The logistics came under scrutiny this year, after Test-bound players had just four days between the 2025 Asia Cup Final and the first Test against the West Indies (Oct 2) to prepare for the home season. Also, even those named for the two-match series against South Africa had just four days (following the away white-ball series against Australia) to return to Test rhythm.



Meanwhile, those close to the information revealed that the BCCI is impressed with Gill’s roadmap to success and the clarity he brings as the Test captain.



“Gill is showing assertive qualities now. He is presenting his vision to the selectors and BCCI with a lot more clarity. It augurs well for Indian cricket as there is a need for a strong captain after Rohit Sharma. The Test and ODI teams are Gill’s. It is important for him to have a bigger say,” the unnamed source added.



However, considering the packed international calendar, the BCCI may not be able to stage a 15-day preparatory camp every time, looking to utilise the coaching staff and facilities better at the Centre of Excellence (CoE).

