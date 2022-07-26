India, Pakistan or England! Ricky Ponting names who Australia will meet in 2022 T20 World Cup final

The T20 World Cup is nearing its commencement. The eighth edition of the marquee tournament will be held in Australia for the first time, from October-Novamber and will be played in the same format as the 2021 edition.

Aaron Finch-led Australia will not only be the hosts but also start as the defending champions after the Men in Yellow won their maiden T20 WC trophy last year, beating New Zealand in a one-sided Trans-Tasman battle in Dubai.

Ahead of the showpiece event Down Under, former Aussie captain and two-time ODI World Cup-winning skipper Ricky Ponting made a bold claim. He feels Rohit Sharma-led India will enter the tournament final but lose to Australia in the summit clash. "I think India and Australia will be the two playing in the final and I will just have to say that Australia will beat them in the final. The reigning champions have got home conditions and that was one thing that made Australia's win in the last World Cup, not remarkable, but that little bit sweeter for them," Ponting said on ICC Review.