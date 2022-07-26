WI vs IND: Shikhar Dhawan-led India on cusp of attaining MASSIVE feat in 3rd ODI in Trinidad

Shkhar Dhawan-led India have been phenomenal in the opening two ODIs versus hosts West Indies. While the series has been a closely-fought one so far, the second-stringed Indian team has remained calm and composed in crunch situations to edge past West Indies in the first two games.

As a result, India have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Ahead of the third and final ODI, India are starring on the brink of a historic feat. The Asian giants have been involved in bilateral ODI series with the Windies over the years. While the Men In Blue have won several series against the Men in Maroon, however, they have never managed to whitewash West Indies in an ODI series that features three or more matches away from home. In their 2019 tour, they won all games but the first ODI was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Thus, India can attain a huge feat with their maiden ODI series whitewash over WI away from home, 13t 50-over series clean sweep overall. So far, India have attained series wins over Zimbabwe in 2013, 2015, and 2016 and against Sri Lanka, in the latter half of 2017.

After India's two-wicket win over WI in the second ODI, a jubilant stand-in captain Dhawan had said at the post-match presentation, "It was a great team performance. Boys didn't lose the self-belief, that is amazing. Iyer, Sanju, Axar everyone was amazing, Even Avesh came out in his debut game and scored those 11 important runs. Thanks to IPL, they perform on a huge stage. I felt that we bowled nicely. They got off to a good start. Hope and Pooran batted well. We thought if they could do it, we knew that we could do it. We started a little slow. Shubman batted well. The Iyer-Samson partnership made a huge difference. There was a run-out. But these things happen. Boys are learning. Thanks to the support staff as well. They have been doing a tremendous job."

Dhawan & Co. will, thus, be desperate to complete a series whitewash over the home side on Wednesday (July 27), in Trinidad.