India vs WI: Skipper Hardik Pandya laments 'not a pleasing batting performance' after loss in second T20I

India's losing streak continued on Sunday, August 7 against West Indies as they lost the second T20I of the five-match series by two wickets in Guyana. The visitors are now two down in the series with three more matches left. India skipper Hardik Pandya lamented yet another poor outing by batsmen and acknowledged that it was not a 'pleasing performance.'

“If I am being honest that was a not a pleasing batting performance, we could have batted better. 160-plus or 170 would have been a good total,” said Pandya after the match.

Notably, India had lost two wickets in the powerplay itself and eventually managed just 152 runs in their 20 overs. Two-T20I-old Tilak Varma was the only shining spot in the Indian batting line-up, scoring 51 off 41 balls. Apart from him, opener Ishan Kishan and Pandya scored 27 and 24, respectively, as India tried to overcome another batting failure.

However, once Varma got out in the 16th over, India's long tail was unable to keep up the scoring rate. Asked about the same at the post-match presentation, Pandya said that "we have to trust top seven batters".

“With the current combination we have, we will have to trust our top 7 batters to come good and hope the bowlers win you games. We have to find ways to make sure we have the right balance but at the same time batters need to take more responsibility,” said Pandya.

The bowlers did bring India back in the game as they scalped two quick wickets at the start of the chase, but Nicholas Pooran's 40-ball 67 took the game away from them. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's sensational over with three wickets, including a run-out, did give India an opening towards the end but the visitors couldn't capitalize on it.

The two teams will play the third and last T20I of the Caribbean leg on August 8 in Guyana before moving to Lauderhill, USA for the last two T20Is.

