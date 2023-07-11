IND vs WI: Team India photoshoot with new Test jersey goes viral; fans react

Indian cricketers Shubman Gill, skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Mohammad Siraj were spotted donning the Test jersey. Indian players will be seen taking on the West Indies in this new outfit. Adidas and Dream 11 are the main sponsors. Just last month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India signed a contract with Adidas till 2028.

The kit sponsor of the Indian team, Adidas, launched its new jerseys back in June. Adidas made sure that the jersey for all the formats was put out ahead of the ICC World Test Championship. With a few more sponsor sticker add-ons, the Indian cricket team recently posed with the new jersey for a photoshoot. The Men In Blue are in West Indies for the bilateral series which will begin with a two-match Test series starting on July 12. Ahead of the Test, Indian cricketers debuted the new jersey, much to the joy of fans.

The headshots from the recent shoot are not yet officially released by the BCCI. But few pictures have gone viral on the internet. Take a look at Team India in the headshot session with the new jersey here.

How fans reacted to the photoshoot

Fans have questioned the big Dream 11 name in the centre of the Indian Test jersey. “So this is no longer an India team but a Dream 11 team,” a fan wrote.

Some had a humorous take on the placement of the Dream11 logo. “It's dream 11 vs West Indies?” a comment read.

Others were all praise for the new jersey. “I love this jersey. Blue and white works well together,” a fan wrote.

Adidas' different jerseys for Test, ODI, and T20I game

The jersey launch event was held at the Wankhede Stadium in June. On June 7, Team India wore the new Test jersey during the final match of the ICC Test Championship against Australia, for the first time. The Men in Blue will also wear the new ODI jersey for the first time against West Indies during this tour. For the unversed, the two-match Test series will be followed by a three-match ODI series and five-match T20 series.