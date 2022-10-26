India vs Netherlands weather prediction: Will rain play spoilsport in Rohit Sharma & Co's Super 12 clash?

India will be looking to continue their winning run in the T20 World Cup 2022 when they take on Netherlands in their next Super 12 clash on Thursday (October 27). The Men in Blue got off to a winning start in the tournament with a thrilling four-wicket win against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game on Sunday.

Virat Kohli played a stunning knock of unbeaten 82 to guide India to a nail-biting last-ball win against Pakistan and will be hoping to continue his purple patch with the willow. However, the spotlight will be on openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma after their flop show against Pakistan.

The opening duo has been on the receiving end of some criticism and will be hopeful of bouncing back against the Dutch on Thursday. While India will head into the clash as favourites, there remain chances of rain playing spoilsport in the game at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Also Read: Virender Sehwag slams Australia for poor hospitality after Indian players served 'cold food'

While the chances of rain are minimal with zero probability of precipitation, as per the Australian bureau of meteorology, the conditions are expected to remain overcast in the evening when India will face Netherlands in Sydney. However, the weather conditions might change quickly as rain remains unpredictable when it comes to Australia.

The possibility of rain hampering play cannot be ruled out but both teams will be hoping for a full-fledged contest to give themselves a fair chance of winning. While India will remain outright favourites against the Dutch, the Scott Edwards-led side cannot be taken lightly.

Also Read: Veteran India spinner's 'spirit of cricket' jibe at England after their loss vs Ireland leaves fans in splits

Netherlands came close to winning their first Super 12 game against Bangladesh on Monday but ended up falling short eventually in the 145-run chase as their batting line-up collapsed under pressure with only Colin Ackermann impressing with a dazzling knock of 62 runs.

They will be hopeful o producing a better show with the bat against India on Thursday and will be eager to get their first points on the board in the Super 12.