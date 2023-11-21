India vs Australia: Yuzvendra Chahal reacts after being overlooked from Men in Blue's T20I squad

After the disappointments of the ODI World Cup final loss, the BCCI announced India's 15-man squad for the forthcoming five T20Is versus Australia at home. With Hardik Pandya injured, Suryakumar Yadav is set to lead the young side in the upcoming series, which kicks off on November 23. As soon as the squad was announced, Yuzvendra Chahal and Sanju Samson's omission made heads turn.

Chahal is not having the best of times in international cricket. He was not part of the Rohit Sharma-led India squad for the just-concluded ODI WC at home. In the current T20I squad, the likes of Axar Patel (who is returning from injury), Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar are the three frontline spinners. Thus, the experienced campaigner's white-ball career is on the decline.

Apart from Chahal, even senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar isn't part of the T20I squad for the Australia series. He had a good run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament claiming 16 wickets in seven matches for Uttar Pradesh, however, didn't make the cut.