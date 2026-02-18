/India, Pakistan and others secure direct berth in 2028 T20 World Cup as ICC announces qualification criteria

India, Pakistan and seven other teams have officially qualified for the 2028 T20 World Cup after an announcement was made by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday (Feb 18). The ICC, international cricket’s apex body, announced the criteria for the qualification as all the Super 8 teams of the 2026 edition were finalised on Wednesday. As per the qualification criteria set, all eight teams that qualified for the Super 8 stage of the 2026 T20 World Cup will receive direct passage to the 2028 edition, while Australia, which missed out, will also join the contingent, being the co-host alongside New Zealand.

India, Pakistan in T20 World Cup

“The teams that have progressed to the Super Eights of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 have secured automatic qualification for the next edition of the tournament, to be held in Australia and New Zealand in 2028,” ICC wrote in a statement released on Wednesday.

“Pakistan’s victory over Namibia on Wednesday completed the Super Eights lineup, with the former champions advancing from Group A alongside India, while Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe (Group B), the West Indies and England (Group C), and South Africa and New Zealand (Group D) have also progressed to the second stage of the 20-team competition.

“As co-hosts of the 2028 event, Australia and New Zealand were granted automatic qualification. In accordance with the qualification criteria, all Super Eights teams, including New Zealand along with Australia, now have their places confirmed for the 2028 tournament,” the statement added.

Bangladesh, Afghanistan to benefit as well

Alongside the nine qualified teams, three more teams will also secure direct qualification for the 2028 T20 World Cup. According to the ICC, the three highest-ranked non-qualified teams in the T20 rankings will also secure qualification for the 2028 T20 World Cup, with the cutoff date set for Mar 9. This means with no more international fixtures apart from the T20 World Cup, Bangladesh, Ireland and Afghanistan will also secure qualification for the 2028 T20 World Cup.