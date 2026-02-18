Sahibzada Farhan joins rare company, becomes second Pakistani batter to score T20 World Cup ton

Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan joined a rare company on Wednesday (Feb 18) as he became the second batter to score a T20 World Cup hundred. Playing at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo against Namibia, Farhan scored his hundred in 58 balls, equalling Ahmed Shehzad’s record. The hundred saw Pakistan end their innings at 199/3 in 20 overs in a must-win T20 World Cup match as they started the day in third position.

Sahibzada Farhan joins rare company

Under pressure after a humiliating defeat against India, Pakistan needed a strong statement against Namibia as they started the day outside the qualification places. The batter played a composed innings and carried his bat, giving a decent start to the 2009 T20 World Cup champions. His innings included 11 fours and 4 sixes as Pakistan made the most of the conditions.

Farhan added 40 runs with Saim Ayub (14) while he also stitched a 67-run stand with Salman Agha (38) at the top of the order. However, it was with Shadab Khan (36) that he added 81 runs for the fourth wicket.

Pakistan chase Super 8 spot

Entering the final group stage day, Pakistan, on four points, started the day sitting third behind already qualified India (6 points) and the USA (4 points). Pakistan needs a victory coupled with a defeat for the Netherlands in their final group match against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium. However, a defeat for Pakistan will see them miss out on the Super 8 spot.

They famously missed out on a Super 8 spot in the 2024 T20 World Cup having lost to the USA in the Super Over.