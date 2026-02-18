/Super 8 Prep at T20 World Cup: Why Netherlands clash is ultimate 'form reset' for Abhishek Sharma

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has just recovered from the stomach infection that saw him miss the Namibia game and register two ducks in the remaining two matches (against the USA and Pakistan) at the ongoing T20 World Cup. Still, it’s not even a worrying sign for his team’s batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak. As Team India readies for its last Group-A game against the Netherlands on Wednesday (Feb 18) in Ahmedabad, all eyes will be on Sharma, who is yet to open his account in his maiden ICC tournament.

Abhishek Sharma was hospitalised in Delhi ahead of the marquee Pakistan tie in Colombo, and upon his return to the side, he failed to get going as he got out on a four-ball duck inside the first over. Although Ishan Kishan’s blitz at the top saved India’s grace across all contested matches thus far, the tournament’s co-host needs Abhishek to hit the reset button ahead of the Super 8 stage.



Meanwhile, having entered the competition on the back of a successful run in bilaterals, Abhishek aims to make the best of his chance in this dead-rubber in Ahmedabad and return to doing what he does best – smashing bowlers for fun. Speaking of his lean patch thus far, Kotak said the last thing he will do is over-analyse this whole situation, knowing Abhishek’s condition and what he brings to the table when he finds his rhythm.

‘No over-analysing’

"The one thing we definitely don't unnecessarily do is over-analyse," Kotak said of Abhishek’s pattern of dismissals.



"Sometimes you [as batters] start making more assumptions than the opposition do. He has his plans sorted, he follows the way he wants to, and obviously, we discuss the opposition, their bowling, their strengths, what they've been doing - all that is normal for everyone, not just Abhishek.



"Before he fell ill, he made runs. In the T20 format, (also) sometimes a 10-ball 30 is as important. It's not like he hasn't scored runs. T20 format is high-risk; someone will get out [playing attacking cricket]. If we stress so much on it [the occasional failures], players will be under pressure. He is in good form, he has got clear plans, has a clear mindset, and that's what matters to us,” Kotak continued.



India has qualified for the Super 8s, having won three games from as many league stage matches. Regardless of the result against the Dutch, India will top (Group A) and face South Africa (Feb 22 in Ahmedabad), Zimbabwe (Feb 26 in Chennai) and West Indies (Mar 1 in Kolkata) in the next round.

