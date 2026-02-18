/T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan punch Super 8 spot after Namibia rout, Sahibzada Farhan stars with ton

Pakistan crushed Namibia by 102 runs to book their spot in the Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Wednesday (Feb 18). Playing at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, Sahibzada Farhan was the star of the show with an unbeaten ton to see the former champions through in a one-sided win. The win means Pakistan join India and other teams to officially confirm all eight entries into the Super 8 of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Pakistan punch Super 8 spot

Tasked with defending 199 runs, Pakistan bowled out Namibia for 97 runs, thus registering a 102-run victory. Only two Namibia batters scored in double figures as the match was decided in a one-sided affair. Opener Louren Steenkamp (23) was the top scorer while Alexander Volschenk (20) was the only other batter in double figures. Namibia also got seven extra runs but still missed out on reaching the triple-figure mark.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Usman Tariq was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 16/4, while Shadab Khan bagged three wickets.

ALSO READ | Meet Indians to score most runs in each of last 5 T20 World Cups ft Virat Kohli

What happened in Pakistan’s innings?

Under pressure after a humiliating defeat against India, Pakistan needed a strong statement against Namibia as they started the day outside the qualification places. Sahibzada Farhan played a composed innings and carried his bat, giving a decent start to the 2009 T20 World Cup champions. His innings included 11 fours and 4 sixes as Pakistan made the most of the conditions.

Farhan added 40 runs with Saim Ayub (14) while he also stitched a 67-run stand with Salman Agha (38) at the top of the order. However, it was with Shadab Khan (36) that he added 81 runs for the fourth wicket.

ALSO READ | From Chris Gayle to Brendon McCullum, 5 batters to score fastest T20 World Cup hundreds

The win means Pakistan join India, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, West Indies and England to complete the eight teams in the Super 8 stage. Australia remain the only designated seeded team to miss out from the Super 8 stage, with Zimbabwe replacing them instead. The first Super 8 match will take place on Saturday as Pakistan take on New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.