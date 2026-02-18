/T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka dealt major blow, Matheesha Pathirana set to miss remaining tournament

Sri Lanka have been dealt a major blow ahead of the Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup after star pacer Matheesha Pathirana is on the verge of getting ruled out. After suffering a calf injury on Wednesday (Feb 18), Pathirana was taken for scans, which revealed the extent of the injury. As things stand, no timeline has been set for his return, but he could miss the early stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026).