/India, Australia strengthen sporting partnership at FICCI Summit in New Delhi

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) hosted a dynamic session on “Pitching Partnerships: India–Australia Synergies in Sports Development” at its 15th Global Sports Summit 'Turf 2025' highlighting new opportunities and shared ambitions between the two countries.

Setting the tone, moderator Molina Asthana acknowledged cricket as a longstanding bridge between India and Australia and stressed that “sport, and especially cricket, connects communities and builds lasting friendships.”

The panel featured Roshena Campbell, Deputy Lord Mayor of Melbourne; David Gallop, Chair of Venues NSW; Neil Maxwell, veteran sports executive; Kshitij Punj, COO, 3rd Eye TV in the dias.

David Gallop reflected on the energy of bilateral sporting ties, noting, “Just a couple of Saturdays ago, India played Australia in an ODI in Sydney, drawing over 40,000 fans—proof of how our nations come together for great sporting moments.”

Panelists discussed the transformative potential of technology in grassroots sports, and how leveraging stadiums and sports infrastructure for multiple purposes can make the sporting industry in both India and Australia more sustainable.

The conversation also emphasized opportunity for wider trade, talent exchange, and people-to-people engagement.

Roshena Campbell underlined the shared commitment to innovation and inclusion: “Our cities thrive when we bring together diverse communities through sport. It opens doors for talent, investment, and deeper connections.”