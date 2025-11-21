/IND vs SA: Here's where India will sit in WTC standings after Guwahati Test with Rishabh Pant set for captaincy debut

The Indian team will be eager to end the two-match Test series on level terms as they take on South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The match starting on Saturday (Nov 22) will be an opportunity for the Indian team to make a decisive move in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, having already lost three matches in the current cycle. So, where will India sit once the Guwahati Test ends?

If India win

India will start Saturday’s contest sitting fourth in the standings with a record of four wins, one draw and three defeats so far. A win for India will see them reach a win percentage of 59.26, meaning they will rise to third spot with South Africa dropping to fourth spot. The Proteas are currently in second place, having won two of their three matches and losing the other.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

If India draw

In case India draw their match, they will have a win percentage of 51.85 while South Africa will have a win percentage of 58.33. This will mean India will stay in the fourth spot while the Porteas will drop down to the third spot as Sri Lanka will have a better record, having won one and drawn their other match in the current WTC cycle.

ALSO READ | From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 active batters with most runs in Ashes

If India lose

In case India lose, their win percentage in the WTC standings will drop to 44.44%, causing them to fall to fifth place. This will also mean India will be below Pakistan in the WTC standings.

ALSO READ | From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman, 5 batters with highest individual score in Ashes

Ashes to also influence India’s standings

While the above equations are considered without taking into consideration the result of the opening Ashes Test, it could be worse for India. In the case of an Australian win in Perth, there will be no huge difference as Australia will continue to dominate the top spot. However, in case England win, India could drop down to as low as sixth in the WTC standings.