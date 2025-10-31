/South Africa tour of India: All you need to know about IND vs SA all-format series - live streaming, schedule

With World Test Championship (WTC) points up for grabs, it will be an all-important tour for the visitors while India look to cement their position in the standings. So here is a look at all important details of the tour.
South Africa’s all-format tour of India will take centre stage as the Proteas head to the subcontinent, starting with a two-match Test series from November 14. With World Test Championship (WTC) points up for grabs, it will be an all-important tour for the visitors while India look to cement their position in the WTC standings. The Test series will then be followed by the ODI series and consequently by the T20I series, so ahead of the all-format tour of South Africa to India, here is all you need to know, including live streaming, schedule and other key details.
The South Africa tour of India will begin on Friday (Nov 14) with the Test series followed by ODI and the T20I series.
The India vs South Africa Tests will begin at 9:30 AM IST for the Kolkata Test match before the timings are revised for Guwahati Test match where the contest will start at 9:00 AM.
The South Africa tour of India, white-ball series will start with first ODI on November 30 while the T20I series will start on December 9. ODI matches will start with a standard kick-off of 1:30 PM IST while T20Is will start at 7:00 PM IST.
Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to matches played in India and will broadcast the South Africa series.
JioHotstar app will livestream the India vs South Africa matches in India.
India: Yet to be announced
South Africa: Yet to be announced
1st Test – Friday, November 14, Kolkata
2nd Test – Saturday, November 22, Guwahati
1st ODI – Sunday, November 30, Ranchi
2nd ODI – Wednesday, December 3, Raipur
3rd ODI – Saturday, December 6, Visakhapatnam
1st T20I – Tuesday, December 9, Cuttack
2nd T20I – Thursday, December 11, Mullanpur
3rd T20I – Sunday, December 14, Dharamsala
4th T20I – Wednesday, December 17, Lucknow
5th T20I – Friday, December 19, Ahmedabad