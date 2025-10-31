/South Africa tour of India: All you need to know about IND vs SA all-format series - live streaming, schedule

South Africa’s all-format tour of India will take centre stage as the Proteas head to the subcontinent, starting with a two-match Test series from November 14. With World Test Championship (WTC) points up for grabs, it will be an all-important tour for the visitors while India look to cement their position in the WTC standings. The Test series will then be followed by the ODI series and consequently by the T20I series, so ahead of the all-format tour of South Africa to India, here is all you need to know, including live streaming, schedule and other key details.

When will the South Africa tour of India begin?

The South Africa tour of India will begin on Friday (Nov 14) with the Test series followed by ODI and the T20I series.

What will be the match timings of the India vs South Africa Tests, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The India vs South Africa Tests will begin at 9:30 AM IST for the Kolkata Test match before the timings are revised for Guwahati Test match where the contest will start at 9:00 AM.

When will the South Africa tour of India white-ball series commence?

The South Africa tour of India, white-ball series will start with first ODI on November 30 while the T20I series will start on December 9. ODI matches will start with a standard kick-off of 1:30 PM IST while T20Is will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast India vs South Africa matches in India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to matches played in India and will broadcast the South Africa series.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa matches in India?

JioHotstar app will livestream the India vs South Africa matches in India.

Squads

India: Yet to be announced

South Africa: Yet to be announced

Schedule for India vs South Africa Test Series

1st Test – Friday, November 14, Kolkata

2nd Test – Saturday, November 22, Guwahati

Schedule for India vs South Africa ODI Series

1st ODI – Sunday, November 30, Ranchi

2nd ODI – Wednesday, December 3, Raipur

3rd ODI – Saturday, December 6, Visakhapatnam

Schedule for India vs South Africa T20I Series

1st T20I – Tuesday, December 9, Cuttack

2nd T20I – Thursday, December 11, Mullanpur

3rd T20I – Sunday, December 14, Dharamsala

4th T20I – Wednesday, December 17, Lucknow