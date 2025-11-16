/WTC updated standings: South Africa leapfrog India in second position after dramatic win in Kolkata

India slipped to fourth position after a close defeat of 30 runs on day three (Nov 16) of the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens. Chasing a modest 124, the hosts could manage only 93 runs, with Washington Sundar’s 31 being the highest score. The loss hits India hard in the WTC standings, while the defending champions climb from fifth to second, now trailing only Australia. South Africa also take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The result dents India’s WTC campaign, pulling them down to 54.16 percentage points. Meanwhile, defending Champions South Africa have beaten India for the first time in 15 years.

The match turned sharply in South Africa’s favour on a pitch that kept getting slower and tougher for batting. India began the day without their skipper, Shubman Gill, who was ruled out due to a neck spasm. That setback meant India were already short on batter in a chase that required calm heads. Once the top order fell early, the pressure built quickly.

South Africa posted 153 in their second innings, thanks to Temba Bavuma’s well-judged unbeaten 55. It was the only score above 40 in the entire Test, underlining how hard run-making became across both days. India needed 124, but regular wickets and sharp spin from Simon Harmer and the Proteas attack kept the visitors alive throughout the session.



Outside of Sundar’s 31, India never found a stable partnership. The lower order collapsed as the ball gripped and turned, leaving the hosts short by 30 runs. This is now India’s third defeat in the current WTC cycle, following two earlier losses in England.



The updated World Test Championship table reflects the shift. South Africa rise to 66.67 percentage points after winning two of their first three matches. Australia remain top with a perfect start. India, with four wins, three losses and one draw from eight Tests, drop to 54.16 percentage points and now faces a tougher road to the 2027 final.