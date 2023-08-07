Ind vs WI, 2nd T20I: Samson and his fans can say he is getting to bat at wrong number, feels Aakash Chopra

After a narrow defeat in the five-match T20Is, India also went down in the second match on Sunday (August 06) in Guyana. The Hardik Pandya-led Indian team opted to bat and posted a moderate 152 for 7. Despite reducing the Windies to 129 for 8, from 126 for 4, the hosts prevailed on top due to their lower-order's power-hitting to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra reviewed India's two-wicket loss in the second T20I, on his Youtube channel, and came hard on Sanju Samson's shot selection. Samson is being used as a lower-order specialist in the five T20Is. While he came out to bat at No. 6 in the series opener, he was promoted at No. 5 -- one above captain Hardik -- but the right-hander fell for a run-a-ball 7. Even in the first T20I, he managed a run-a-ball 12.

Chopra criticised Samson's shot selection and feels his batting position should not be blamed for his poor run. In addition, the former cricketer has urged Samson to make the most of his chances to cement his spot else he might be dropped.

'Is there a place available at the top?'

"Sanju Samson played a bad shot. Shubman Gill at the start and Sanju Samson in the middle played bad shots. Sanju Samson and his fans can say that he is getting to bat at the wrong number. But is there a place available at the top? If it's not there, what can be done?" Chopra said.

"So you have two options - either you play or you don't. Try to score runs if you play at those positions or else they won't play you. 10 overs were left, so you had a chance. If you don't make the most of your chances, you will regret it later. It may sound unfair, but if a place is not there, how can a place be created?"

Samson will be desperate to turn his fortunes around in the remaining three games and come up with vital performances for Team India. Meanwhile, Hardik & Co. have to win the remaining three T20Is to clinch the series. The third T20I will be held at the same venue, i.e. the Providence Stadium, Guyana, on Thursday (August 08).

