IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live: Check weather, pitch report, prediction, squads and other details

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live: After a trailing score of 0-1, team India and West Indies are all set to lock horns in a few hours for the 2nd T20I match, at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown on Sunday (August 6). While chasing a score of 150 runs, the men in blue settled at 145/9 in 20 overs.

Speaking after team's defeat, Indian captain Hardik Pandya said, "We were right in the chase and quite comfortable there. We made some errors which cost us the game which is fine. A young team will make mistakes. We will grow together. Throughout the game, we were in control of the game which was the positive in this game. Good four games coming ahead. In T20 cricket, if you lose wickets, it becomes difficult to chase down any total, that's exactly what happened. A couple of hits can change the momentum towards you."

IND vs WI T20I Live: India vs West Indies Weather Report

However, excited fans are, the weather report states that there are 7 per cent chances of rain and 71 per cent chances of rain in the afternoon. The match which will begin at 8:00 pm IST or 10:30 AM local time, might probably see some showers during the game and the temperature is expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius.

IND vs WI T20I Live: India vs West India Prediction

After Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh took two wickets each for the Indian team, the men in blue could go in with an unchanged bowling attack. So, India might win the 2nd T20I match on Sunday.

IND vs WI T20I Live: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Providence Stadium in Guyana is known as a fair cricketing venue that helps both batters and bowlers. The fast bowlers have thrived more as compared to spinners due to the atmosphere.

IND vs WI T20I Live: India vs West Indies Squad

India:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma

West Indies:

Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd

IND vs WI Live: India vs West Indies live-streaming details