IND vs WI 1st Test: Ravichandran Ashwin heaps praise on THIS young star, says 'he is very vibrant'

India’s star bowler Ravichandran Ashwin was full of praise for young debutant star Yashasvi Jaiswal after starting brightly on Day 1 of the first Test match against West Indies in Dominica. Jaiswal, along with Ishan Kishan, was handed his first cap for the national side in the red-ball format. The youngster along with skipper Rohit Sharma added an unbeaten stand of 80 runs for the first wicket at Stumps on Day 1 after the hosts were bowled out for 150 in their first innings. Ravichandran Ashwin opens up on missing out on selection for last month's #WTC23 Final after a record-breaking spell and dominant day from India in the Caribbean.



Details ⬇️https://t.co/uFHxLlqILD — ICC (@ICC) July 13, 2023 × Ashwin heaps praise "He just reverse-swept the first ball of the last over! That's what you can expect from him. He is very vibrant, hope he goes far. From our side, we hope to keep the environment good for him," Ashwin said post-match.

Ashwin had a productive outing on Day 1 of the Test match as he created chaos with the cherry in his hand. After winning the toss, the decision to bat backfired for the hosts after Ashwin’s storm saw West Indies reduced to 76/5. There was some resilience shown by Alick Athanaze who top-scored with 47 but Ashwin’s five-for saw West Indies bowled out for 150.

"Pretty good performance. There was moisture in the pitch in the first session. It got slow and started to spin a bit more. It got a lot more slower. Personally enjoyed my first spell and had to adapt a bit more after. Not surprised with the pitch, expected it to be a bit dry. In my previous tours of West Indies, when it spins, it also tends to be slow," Ashwin added.

"It is the most important trait to be an international cricket. With so many leagues, we can get carried away with league performances but international cricket is all about getting better all the time."

ALSO READ | Ind vs WI, 1st Test: Mohammed Siraj takes STUNNING catch to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood on day 1 - WATCH India start brightly After the hosts were bowled out for 150, India started on the front foot and they ended the day unscathed. India were 80/0 at Stumps, with Rohit unbeaten on 30 while the impressive Jaiswal was on 40. India will now have the opportunity to build on Day 2 as they will look to gain a big lead in the contest to assert their dominance on the Caribbean side.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE