Ind vs WI, 1st Test: Mohammed Siraj takes STUNNING catch to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood on day 1 - WATCH

The first Test between India and West Indies kicked off on Wednesday, July 12 in Dominica. The hosts had won the toss and elected to bat but after the first session, India were on top with four wickets. It was Indian off-spinner Ravi Ashwin who got India its first breakthrough with the wicket of Tagenarine Chanderpaul. Ashwin, notably, made a comeback in playing XI after being dropped for WTC Final against Australia last month.

The last of four wickets was picked up Ashwin's spin partner Ravi Jadeja, who dismissed Jermaine Blackwood at the stroke of lunch on day 1. The dismissal, however, was completed with a stunning catch by fast bowler Mohammed Siraj. Blackwood, who was batting at 14 off 34 balls, tried playing a lofted shot over mid-off and almost got through with it before Siraj plucked the ball out of thin air. Have a look at the wicket here: Is it a bird? It is a plane? It's Mohammed Siraj pic.twitter.com/YcAGD1WmxP — sourav (@Purplepatch22) July 12, 2023 × Earlier, West Indies made a decent start as they added 31 for the first wicket before Ashwin dismissed Chanderpaul on a personal score of 12. The Indian off-spinner then struck again as he took out the other West Indies opener and skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (20).

With West Indies reeling at 38/2, Shardul Thakur joined the party with the wicket of Raymon Reifer. India closed the first session with Blackwood's wicket as the West Indies found themselves four down for 68.

Four overs into the second session, Jadeja struck once again as he dismissed Joshua Da Silva (2), leaving the hosts five down for a mere 76. Jason Holder then joined Alick Athanaze at the crease and the duo added 41 runs for the sixth wicket. It was Mohammed Siraj who removed Holder (18) to help India get the sixth wicket.

West Indies were seven down for 127 at the time of writing this report as Ashwin added another scalp to his name. Alzarri Joseph was the seventh West Indian wicket to fall on a team score of 124.

