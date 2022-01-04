Ind vs SA: R Ashwin watches on as Jasprit Bumrah copies off-spinner's action during J'burg Test - WATCH

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Jan 04, 2022, 06:02 PM(IST)

WATCH: Bumrah replicates Ashwin's action leaving offie in splits Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Before the start of Day 2 of the J'burg Test, Jasprit Bumrah replicated R Ashwin's bowling action, which also caught the attention of the off-spinner. Watch the video:

KL Rahul-led Team India had a herculean task to stop the Dean Elgar-led South Africa from taking a whopping lead on the second day's play, after the visitors fell for 202 on Day 1 of the Johannesburg Test on Monday (January 3). Before the start of the day's play on Tuesday (January 4), the ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah replicated R Ashwin's bowling action.

Just when the visitors were warming up before taking the field for the second day's play, the 28-year-old speedster -- who had earlier impersonated Ravindra Jadeja's bowling action in the nets during 2021 T20 World Cup -- copied Ashwin's bowling action perfectly. The 35-year-old Ashwin, on the other hand, took note of Bumrah's antics and chuckled seeing his action being imitated to perfection.

ALSO READ | THROWBACK: When Dhoni drove the team bus after succeeding Kumble to become India's all-format captain

Here's the video of Bumrah's replication and Ashwin's unmissable reaction:

×
×

ALSO READ | Out or not out? Rassie van der Dussen's dismissal in 2nd Test against India sparks controversy - WATCH

Talking about the state of the match, India went to the tea break with SA reeling at 191-7, being 11 runs behind India's tally (202), on Day 2 of the penultimate encounter at The Wanderers, Johannesburg. Shardul Thakur's maiden five-fer removed the Proteas' top and middle-order as the contest remains in the balance. 

For the unversed, India lead the three-match Test series 1-0 after the 113-run win in the Centurion tie.

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Jan 04, 2022 | 2nd Test - Day LIVE
Freedom Trophy, 2021/22
SA
229
(79.4 ov)
 VS
IND
202
(63.1 ov)
11/0
(2.5 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Jan 04, 2022 | 1st Test - Day Stumps
Bangladesh in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2022
NZ
328
(108.1 ov)
147/5
(63.0 ov)
 VS
BAN
458
(176.2 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Dec 31, 2021 | 3rd ODI
Ireland in USA, 3 ODI Series, 2021
USA
 VS
IRE
Match Cancelled
Full Scorecard →
Dec 29, 2021 | 2nd ODI
Ireland in USA, 3 ODI Series, 2021
USA
 VS
IRE
Match Cancelled
Full Scorecard →
Read in App