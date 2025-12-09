Google Preferred
Published: Dec 09, 2025, 22:19 IST | Updated: Dec 09, 2025, 22:26 IST
IND vs SA, 1st T20I: India crush Proteas by 101 runs, lead series 1-0

India's Axar Patel celebrates with teammates Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Hardik Pandya made a strong comeback by scoring a brilliant half-century. He smashed 59 not out of just 28 balls, hitting six fours and four big sixes and helped India to reach a solid total. 

India secured a dominating win against South Africa in the first T20I at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday (Dec 9). After setting a target of 175, India bowled out the Proteas for just 74 runs, winning the match by 101 runs. Dewald Brevis was South Africa’s highest scorer with 26, while Tristan Stubbs and captain Aiden Markram added 14 runs each. For India, Arshdeep Singh (2/14), Jasprit Bumrah (2/17), Varun Chakaravarthy (2/19) and Axar Patel (2/7) all took two wickets each. Hardik Pandya (1/16) and Shivam Dube 91/1) also claimed one wicket apiece. With this win, India now lead the five-match series 1-0.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya made a strong comeback by scoring a brilliant half-century. He smashed 59* runs of just 28 balls, hitting six fours and four big sixes and helped India to reach a solid total.

More to Follow…

