/IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya scores half-century on return, helps India to post 175

In the first T20I between India and South Africa in Cuttack, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya made a strong comeback by scoring a brilliant half-century. He smashed 59* runs of just 28 balls, hitting six fours and four big sixes and helped India to reach a solid total. Tilak Varma (26) and Axar Patel (23) also added useful runs. Pandya had been away from cricket for almost three months after injuring his left quadriceps during the Asia Cup in September 2025. Because of this injury, he missed the series against Australia and the ODI matches against South Africa.

With the T20 World Cup getting closer, Pandya’s this form is a huge positive for India, as he strengthens the team with both his batting and bowling and helps to balance the team.

India vs South Africa, 1st T20I

Earlier, South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first. India had a poor start, losing Shubman Gill for just 4 runs and captain Suryakumar Yadav for 12. Axar Patel and Tilak Varma then steadied the innings and later Pandya and Jitesh Sharma scored quick runs to take India to a competitive total of 175 for the loss of six wickets.

For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi was the standout bowler with three important wickets for 31 runs in his four overs. Lutho Sipamla also picked up two wickets but gave away 38 runs.

