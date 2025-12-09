/IPL 2026 auction: Meet top foreign players with highest base price

In the 350-player list, there are 110 foreign players registered for the IPL 2025 auction with 38 of them setting their base price at highest level of INR 2 crore. The auction will take place on December 16 at 1 PM (India Time) in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Devon Conway has played three seasons in the IPL - all with CSK from 2023 to 2025. He has scored1,080 runs in 29 matches at a strike rate of 140 with 11 fifty-plus scores.
The Aussie missed last season with injury but had played with RCB in IPL 2023 and 2024. The all-rounder has listed himself as a batter and is expected to fetch one of the highest bids.
In IPL, he has played 13 matches for 255 runs at a strike rate of 143 and taken 16 wickets as well.
The talented leg-spinner and a handy lower-order batter has played played in IPL since 2021. His first three seasons were with the RCB while the last one was with the Rajasthan Royals.
In 37 matches played, he has taken 46 wickets along with a best of 5/18.
The big-hitting England all-rounder has been around the league since 2019 and has played for three teams. His first two season were with the Rajasthan Royals (2019 and 2021) before moving to Punjab Kings from 2022 to 2024 and with RCB in last for IPL 2025.
In 49 matches played, he has scored 1,051 runs at a strike-rate of almost 159 and seven fifty-plus scores.
The Protea batter has been playing in the IPL for more than a decade. His most successful years were with Gujarat Titans from 2022 to 2024 before moving to Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2025.
He has played 141 matches for four teams in the league and scored 3,077 runs at an average of 36 as well as a strike-rate of 139. He has 13 50s and one ton to his name as well.
The West Indies batter's only appearance in IPL came in 2024 for Delhi Capitals. He played nine matches in the season and scored183 runs at an average of 22 and a strike-rate of 150.