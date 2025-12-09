LOGIN
Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in 2025, one Indian on list

Aditya Bhatia
Published: Dec 09, 2025, 21:52 IST | Updated: Dec 09, 2025, 21:52 IST

From Jacob Duffy to Blessing Muzarabani, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets in 2025. This list also includes Matt Henry, Kuldeep Yadav and Richard Ngarava

Jacob Duffy (New Zealand) - 66 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Jacob Duffy (New Zealand) - 66 wickets

New Zealand's Jacob Duffy tops the list of bowlers with most wickets in 2025. In 34 matches across formats, Duffy picked up 66 wickets at a bowling average of 17.98. His tally also includes three four-wicket hauls.

Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe) - 65 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe) - 65 wickets

Zimbabwe's star pacer Blessing Muzarabani is next on this list. In 2025, he has played 31 matches and picked up 65 wickets at a bowling average of 27.58.

He also holds the record as the first Zimbabwean pace bowler to take seven wickets in a Test innings.

Matt Henry (New Zealand) - 65 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Matt Henry (New Zealand) - 65 wickets

The star Kiwis pacer, Matt Henry, is also among the top wicket-takers in 2025, having picked 65 wickets in 27 matches at a bowling average of 16.87. His tally also includes three five-wicket hauls.

Kuldeep Yadav (India) - 58 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Kuldeep Yadav (India) - 58 wickets

Kuldeep Yadav has had an exceptional year with the bowl in 2025, taking 58 wickets in 24 matches and proving his worth as one of India's most valuable mystery spinners.

Richard Ngarava (Zimbabwe) - 56 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Richard Ngarava (Zimbabwe) - 56 wickets

Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava is fifth on this list with 56 wickets in 35 matches across formats. His tally also includes two four-wicket hauls and a single five-wicket haul.

