IND vs BAN Weather Update check Colombo Rain Forecast for Asia Cup 2023, Super four, India vs Bangladesh

IND vs BAN Weather Update: India and Bangladesh are set to clash against each other for the first time in Asia Cup 2023. The much-anticipated encounter is scheduled to be held on September 15 in the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Cricket Stadium, Colombo. However, the weather has some other plans with some indications of rain over the match.

India’s previous Super-4 match against Pakistan was postponed to a reserve day because of the rain showers at the same venue in Colombo a few days ago. Both the teams are geared up for the face-off but unpredictable weather conditions can delay the match.

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Weather Update

According to the latest report from Weather.com, Colombo morning thunderstorms would begin from 8 am to 9 am. There is a threat for thunderstorms to remerge at 3pm which will further complicate the matter. Considering these weather updates, the IND vs BAN game could be in danger because of rain showers.

Here’s everything you need to know about India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super Four

When will the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match be played?- Date

India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be held on 15 September 2023.

When to watch India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4?- Time

The match between Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 India and Bangladesh will kick off at 3:00 pm IST.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match be played? Venue

The Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 India vs Bangladesh match will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Where to watch India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 live in India

The broadcasting rights for IND vs BAN Asia cup 2023 Super 4 is purchased by Star Sports for television.

The match shall be available on following channels:

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Where to live stream India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 for free

To live stream the game, it will be available for free on the Disney+Hotstar platform.

Here is the list of live streaming and broadcasting details in other countries:

Pakistan: PTV Sports and Ten Sports

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

United Kingdom: TNT Sports app

Australia: Fox Sports and FOXTel app

South Africa: SuperSport

India vs Bangladesh: Full Squads

India squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh squad:

Mohammad Naim, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

