IND vs AUS: Shreyas Iyer complains of lower-back pain, unclear if he will bat in Ahmedabad Test or not
Shreyas Iyer had earlier returned from a back injury during the second Test in Delhi having missed the first game in Nagpur alongside missing the white-ball series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand.
Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has complained of pain in his lower back and has been sent for scans, BCCI said in a statement. Iyer returned from a back injury during the second Test in Delhi having missed the first game in Nagpur alongside missing the white-ball series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand earlier.
As he didn’t come out to bat in his regular number five position on Saturday with Jadeja being sent ahead of him, doubts started getting created on what has happened to Iyer – is he injured or is that a tactical move by India?
The BCCI, however, cleared the air with the following statement, "Shreyas Iyer complained of pain in his lower back following the third day's play. He has gone for scans and the BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him."
Going by the statement, it remains unclear if Iyer would return anytime soon to bat in the first innings on day four of the final Ahmedabad Test. Now given that India hasn’t qualified for the WTC final yet, and for them to punch their ticket directly for the finals, they need to win this Test else they’ll have to rely on New Zealand to do the job for them.
While India is looking to cross Australia’s first-inning tally with century-maker Virat Kohli and the man-in-form with bat Axar Patel at the crease as things stand, Iyer’s absence could hamper their flow going forward. For India to pace up the innings and take any good lead on this wicket against Australia considering only one day is left for the result to come out, Iyer’s attacking approach would have made a difference.
Meanwhile, coming back to the ongoing Test, former India captain Virat Kohli completed his 28th Test hundred – first in over three years, and his 75th overall in international cricket.