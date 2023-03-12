IND vs AUS: Shreyas Iyer complains of lower-back pain, unclear if he will bat in Ahmedabad Test or not

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has complained of pain in his lower back and has been sent for scans, BCCI said in a statement. Iyer returned from a back injury during the second Test in Delhi having missed the first game in Nagpur alongside missing the white-ball series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand earlier.

As he didn’t come out to bat in his regular number five position on Saturday with Jadeja being sent ahead of him, doubts started getting created on what has happened to Iyer – is he injured or is that a tactical move by India?

The BCCI, however, cleared the air with the following statement, "Shreyas Iyer complained of pain in his lower back following the third day's play. He has gone for scans and the BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him."

Going by the statement, it remains unclear if Iyer would return anytime soon to bat in the first innings on day four of the final Ahmedabad Test. Now given that India hasn’t qualified for the WTC final yet, and for them to punch their ticket directly for the finals, they need to win this Test else they’ll have to rely on New Zealand to do the job for them.