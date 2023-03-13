IND vs AUS in WTC 2023 final: Check updated WTC points table after Sri Lanka's defeat against New Zealand

Cricket fans in India are curious to know whether team India will be able to reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final as the fourth and final Test match between India and Australia trudges towards a draw. Well, we will be looking at India’s WTC final qualification scenario as New Zealand and Sri Lanka battle it out in the first Test match of the two-match series in Christchurch. A draw for India in the 4th Test would mean that India will require Sri Lanka to lose at least 1 match against the hosts New Zealand to keep its WTC campaign alive.

India’s qualification for the WTC final confirmed now

The final results for Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test match are out, where hosts New Zealand have prevailed upon the visitors. Sri Lanka had to win the ongoing Test series 2-0 in order to keep their WTC final campaign up and running. However, their defeat against New Zealand in the first Test match means that India can qualify for the WTC final even after ending the last Test match against Australia in a draw.

In the case of a 2-0 series whitewash against New Zealand, Sri Lanka would have overtaken India in the WTC points table and moved up to second place with a PCT of 61.0. But that will not happen now. And India will maintain its second position on the WTC points table even after ending the ongoing Test series against Australia at 2-1.

IND vs AUS in WTC 2023 final

With a PCT of 69+, Australia now holds the first slot in the WTC points rankings. It has already qualified for WTC final by securing the first position in WTC points table after defeating India in the third Test match. Now, After Sri Lanka’s loss against New Zealand, India will stick to the number 2 position and qualify for the WTC final. It means that India and Australia will meet in the WTC final 2023 in June this year. How can team India grab the number 1 spot in test rankings?

Under the following scenarios, team India will be able to overtake Australia to become the number 1 team in the world test rankings.