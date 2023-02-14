IND vs AUS 2nd Test live streaming: How to watch India vs Australia 2nd Test match live on your mobile & TV

IND vs AUS 2nd Test live streaming: Team India stunned the visiting Kangaroos in the first Test match played in Nagpur by winning the match by innings-and-132 runs. India was comfortably in the lead right from the beginning. The Indian innings were built up by Rohit Sharma's hundred and Ravindra Jadeja's outstanding all-around performance. Despite the fact that India would have already had enough runs, Axar Patel batted quite well. Australia must have learnt some lessons after their miserable performance against the men in blue. Now the stage is set for the 2nd Test match between India and Australia starting on February 17.

After struggling with the bat in the first Test, it appears like opener KL Rahul and debutant Suryakumar Yadav may receive another chance to prove their mettle. It is uncertain whether captain Rohit Sharma, who slammed his ninth century in the Test match in Nagpur, will be bold enough to replace KL Rahul at the top of the order with Gill for the second Test in Delhi. The Australian side is also expected to make big playing XI changes as they hope to settle the score with the Indian side.

How to watch IND vs AUS 2nd Test match live streaming

IND vs AUS 2nd Test match live: Star Sports Network has purchased the rights to broadcast all the matches of the India vs Australia series live in India. The broadcast of the matches will be available across Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.

You can watch IND vs AUS 2nd Test match live for free in India using these three different ways:

JIO TV: All Jio customers will be able to watch IND vs AUS 2nd Test match for free on Jio TV. Download and install the JioTV app from the app store or the Google Play store on your phone. Log in to the JioTV app with your Jio account credentials. To find the Star Sports Network channels, use the app's search bar. Click the channel to enjoy the game for free.

Airtel TV: For Airtel subscribers, Airtel digital TV can prove to be a useful medium to access free Livestream of IND vs AUS 2nd Test match. Airtel subscribers can download the Airtel TV app from the app store and enjoy the Livestream with ease.

Watch free on Hotstar: Through subscription plans, telecom providers like Jio, Airtel and Vi also provide free access to Disney+Hotstar OTT app to their users.

Plans for Jio Prepaid Users

Rs. 499- 3GB/day+6GB data and 28 days validity

Rs. 505-55GB data and 55 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 659- 1.5GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 799- 2GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 1066- 2GB data/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 1499- 2GBdata/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 3119-2GB data/day and 1 year validity

Rs. 4119- 3GB data/day and 1 year validity

For Airtel Users-

Rs. 599- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 838- 2GB per day and 56 days validity

Rs. 2999- 2GB data/day and 365 days validity

For Vi Users-

Rs. 901- 3GB data/day and 70 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

IND vs AUS 2nd Test match live streaming:

IND vs AUS 2nd Test match all details

IND vs AUS 2nd Test will be played from February 17 to February 21 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The match starts at 9:30 AM IST. The live stream of the match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar OTT app.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test full squad

India Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja (inclusion subject to fitness), Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia Test Squad: Pat Cummins (Captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

IND vs AUS test match series upcoming schedule updated

India Vs Australia 3rd Test 2023

India vs Australia, Third Test Match (updated): Indore in Madhya Pradesh from March 1 to 5.

India Vs Australia 4th Test 2023

India vs Australia, Fourth Test Match: Ahmedabad, March 9- 13.

When will IND vs AUS 2nd Test match be played?

IND vs AUS 2nd Test match will be played from February 17 to February 21.

Where will IND vs AUS 2nd Test match be played?

IND vs AUS 2nd Test match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

What time will IND vs AUS 2nd Test match be played?

IND vs AUS 2nd Test match will be played at 9:30 AM IST.

Where will the IND vs AUS 2nd Test match be live streamed?