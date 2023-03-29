'I'm not sure if I'll be around...': Star India player aims to play in his final ODI World Cup

India are one of the favourites to win the ICC ODI World Cup being the host and the bench strength they have in terms of talent and numbers. Injuries to players like Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, however, has left some gaps in the squad but India have enough players to plug them.

One of the players who could come in the squad as a backup for Bumrah is Umesh Yadav. The pacer, who majorly plays Tests in India, recently made his comeback to the white-ball squad against Australia in the three-match series.

Umesh, who is 35, however, knows that it could be his last chance to play in the marquee event.

"The ODI World Cup is played after every four years and this can be my last opportunity to be a part of it. So I need to do well in IPL and make a comeback in ODI format," said the fast bowler in an interview with media outlet Aaj Tak.

Speaking on why he think this could be his last chance to play in the world cup, Umesh added, "As I said the World Cup comes after every four years and I'm not sure if I'll be around then. Hence I want to make this season count and not wait for another four years."

Skipper Rohit Sharma although, has backed Umesh to come though in any format after the ODI series against Australia where he played in just one match in the three-ODI series.

"Guys like Umesh, Shami don't need to be playing a particular format to succeed at it. They have proven themselves. It's the quality. Young guys need to prove but not them. If they are fit and available they will be called back. We don't need to look at form. We saw how well Umesh Yadav bowled in the IPL. He bowled pretty well. He gives us option to use upfront with the new ball, swings the ball, bowls fast so not a much debate about him," Rohit had said.

