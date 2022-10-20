'If they do not win this time...' - Sunil Gavaskar rates India's chances at T20 WC before Pakistan clash

Rohit Sharma-led India is set to kick off their campaign in the main draw of the T20 World Cup 2022 edition on Sunday (October 23) as they face Pakistan in their tournament opener. In last year's edition, held in the UAE, Virat Kohli-led India were thrashed by Babar Azam's Pakistan by ten wickets in both sides' Super 12 openers and Men in Blue never recovered as they also lost to New Zealand before winning three games in a row, versus weaker sides, to bow out of the competition without making the semi-finals.

This time around, there are high hopes from India. Rohit-led India have done very well in T20Is in the calendar year and are entering the tournament as the No. 1 ranked side. Ahead of their face-off versus Pakistan, Little Master Sunil Gavaskar rated India's chances.

"One thing for sure. If the Indian team does not win this T20 World Cup it won't be for lack of preparation. Not only have they gone to Australia almost three weeks before their first game of the tournament, they are also playing practice games against good sides that should get them ready for the tournament," Gavaskar opined in his column in the Mid-Day.