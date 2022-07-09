If R Ashwin can be dropped from Tests why can't Virat Kohli be dropped from T20Is: Kapil Dev

Indian cricket team's preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia this year are currently underway with the visitors taking on England in a three-match T20I series away from home. Indian selectors have their tasks cut out as they face some serious selection headaches in the build-up to the showpiece event Down Under with intense competition for spots in the squad.

While there are a number of youngsters who have been impressing with their current form, the struggles of regular players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and skipper Rohit among others in T20Is is concerning for Team India. Kohli has been enduring a rough patch with the willow for the last few years and has not managed to score runs consistently across all formats.

Kohli's lean patch has led to questions over his spot in India's squad for T20 World Cup 2022 with many believing it's time for the selectors to drop him and hand chances to younger players. Former India captain Kapil Dev too believes Kohli should be benched if he cannot bounce back to form in the ongoing England T20I series.

The legendary India all-rounder argued if someone like R Ashwin, who has been India's best spinner in Tests over the years now, can be dropped for an entire England series why can Kohli be dropped from T20Is.

"Yes, now the situation is such that you might be forced to bench Kohli from T20 playing eleven. If world No. 2 bowler Ashwin can be dropped from the Test side, then (once upon a time) world No. 1 batter can also be dropped," Kapil said on ABP News.

Kapil believes there should be healthy competition for spots in the Indian team and that youngsters should be given a chance to play and outperform Kohli, who is not batting at the same level that he once was in his career.

"Virat is not batting at a level which we have seen him do over the years. He has made a name because of his performances, but if he isn't performing, then you can't keep the performing youngsters out of the team," said the legendary cricketer," said Kapil.

"I want competition for places in the team in a positive sense that these youngsters should try and outperform Virat," he added.

The World Cup-winning captain also urged the Indian selectors to not go by the reputation of the players when picking the squad and give a fair chance to those who have showcased good form and have performed well for the team. Kapil believes the selectors should make good utilisation of India's large talent pool instead of sticking around with players who are out of form.

"Play in-form players when you have loads of options. You can't just go by reputation but you have to look for the current form. You can be an established player, but that doesn't mean that you will be given chances even if you fail five games in a row," concluded the former India captain.